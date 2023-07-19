Delhi pilot, husband assaulted by mob for torturing 10-year-old domestic help. Video

The mob attack (left) and the girl's injured arm with burn marks. (Images: screengrab from video @ANI/Twitter and @AjayYadavIYC/Twitter)

A pilot and her husband, employed as ground airline staff, were subjected to a mob attack after allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her on accusations of theft, shocking visuals reported from Delhi’s Dwarka show.

Visuals of the incident were shared by news agency ANI, showing a mob repeatedly slapping the woman, who was still in her pilot's uniform. Amidst her cries for help, she was pulled by her hair and assaulted simultaneously by several women. The assault continued unabated, despite her desperate pleas of "sorry."

Her husband also faced a separate assault by a group of men while trying to come to his wife's rescue. Some tried to stop the assault, but the attack on the woman continued and her husband’s attempts to free her proved futile.

The attack was triggered when a relative of the 10-year-old girl noticed injury marks on her arms and promptly informed the police. The girl had allegedly been subjected to physical abuse on suspicion of theft by the couple, who had hired her as domestic help two months ago. Her parents had left her with the couple and gone to their hometown.



The girl had visible burn marks on her arms and under her eyes, her eyes bloodshot, which further incited their anger.

“They burnt our daughter... She was beaten up badly by the woman and her husband,” a family member said.

Infuriated locals gathered upon hearing about the alleged torture and abuse the young girl had endured. A conversation soon turned into a confrontation as the woman was pulled out of her building and assaulted.

Delhi Police has arrested the pilot and her husband. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The girl has undergone a medical examination, and sent for counselling, Delhi Police said. The girl’s parents will also be under the scanner, once they are back, for letting their minor daughter work.

Employing children as domestic help is strictly prohibited in India, but despite this, many continue to flout the law.