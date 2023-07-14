Congratulations pour in from space agencies after ISRO’s successful Chandrayaan-3 launch

Chandrayaan 3 launch

Greetings have been pouring in for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), not only from the who’s who of India but also space agencies from across the globe, since ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan 3 on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.

Lauding ISRO, US space agency NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson expressed anticipation for the scientific findings that will emerge from this mission. He wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to ISRO on the Chandrayaan-3 launch, wishing you safe travels to the Moon. We look forward to the scientific results to come from the mission, including NASA's laser retroreflector array. India is demonstrating leadership on Artemis Accords!”



The European Space Agency (ESA) also congratulated ISRO and wrote: “Congratulations to ISRO for a great launch!”, while the UK space agency wrote: “Destination: Moon. Congratulations ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3!”

The French Embassy in India, too, congratulated the Indian space agency and said “India's feats in space are truly inspiring. As its long-standing partner of over 60 years, France is keen to boost our cooperation on space exploration and scientific endeavours. #SpaceMission.”

The Australian High Commission said it is proud that the Canberra Deep Space Network (DSN) has been assisting with the communication and wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations India and ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3! Proud the Canberra DSN in Australia is supporting communications as Chandrayaan 3 heads on its way to the Moon.”

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Canberra DSN wished ISRO good luck with the Moon mission.



The landing is expected in a month from now on August 23, where it will operate for one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth.