‘What was the fuss?’: Shashi Tharoor cracks Wordle that stumped Twitter

For Shashi Tharoor, Wordle's word of the day 'caulk' was a cakewalk.

Today’s Wordle has Twitter in a fix. The word of the day ‘caulk’ – many claimed – isn’t even a word. But for India’s walking thesaurus Shashi Tharoor it was not a hurdle at all.

When journalist Barkha Dutt was stumped by the Thursday’s Wordle, she turned to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for help.

“The number of us baulking at caulk. Lol. Shashi Tharoor - tell me even you did not know the meaning?” Dutt tweeted.

For word connoisseur Shashi Tharoor, ‘caulk’ was a cakewalk.

Tharoor’s quick response came with a photo of the Wordle that he solved in just the third attempt.

“What was the fuss about Barkha Dutt?” Tharoor tweeted.

‘Caulk’ took Twitter by storm with many Wordle users claiming that The New York Times has made the five-letter word game more difficult after acquiring it. Claims that ‘caulk’ isn’t even a word also made the rounds.

‘Caulk’ however does have a meaning. Caulk is the name of a material or type of substance that is used for filling gaps around the edge of things like showers and baths.

The ‘caulk’ controversy comes a day after Wordle had two words of the day for puzzle 241. ‘Aroma’ and ‘agora’ – two answers for the same Wordle left fans of the game stupefied.

Twitter did not hold back from expressing their disappointment.

“Good morning to everyone except all of the staff at the New York Times, their families, friends, pets and acquaintances,” a person who didn’t guess 'caulk' tweeted along with his unsolved Wordle.

Another tweeted a GIF after his failed attempt.

Wordle is a word game that took the world by storm a few months ago. A new five-letter word each day is given for users to guess in six attempts.

The game was created by Josh Wardle in October last year and was acquired by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure amount earlier this month.