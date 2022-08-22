English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    What Elon Musk might have done had he not dropped out of Stanford

    Elon Musk took to Twitter to share a letter from the professor who would have taught him at Stanford.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk.


    Tesla CEO Elon Musk once planned to study at Stanford University. He had visited the campus in 1995 to meet with his prospective professor.

    But he dropped out of the prestigious university in California just a few days after enrollment, according to Torque News. Now, a recent interview of his has re-established his contact with the institution.

    William Nix, a professor from Stanford's Materials Science Department, wrote to Musk after finding himself mentioned in the interview titled "Elon Musk on the Early Days of Tesla: Interview Part 1".

    In the interview, the Tesla boss spoke about his meeting with the professor and went on to discuss the problems associated with using Silicon for anodes of lithium batteries.

    Nix agreed with Musk's views, describing them as "spot on".

    Close

    Related stories

     

    "About 10 years ago, we at Stanford did research on the very issues you described," the professor wrote. "It seems like you read all of our papers."

    Nix elaborated on an idea to solve the problems Musk spoke about.

    "For all I know, someone may have patented that idea," the professor wrote, adding that Musk could have done research in the field had he not dropped out of Stanford.

    "I thought you would like to hear about the work you might have done," the professor told Musk.

    After sharing the letter on Twitter, Musk joked that he would have to change his postal address.

    Musk went on to set up six companies, including EV (Electric vehicle) pioneer Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX. He is the world's richest person, with a net worth of over $260 billion.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #SpaceX #Tesla
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 09:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.