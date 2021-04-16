Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on April 16 informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar said, "I have tested COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested."

The Union Minister had received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on March 5 at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

Earlier today, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time when the 77-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran contracted the contagious infection since August last year.

Amid the on-going second wave, India daily coronavirus caseload has doubled in 10 days. The country reported 2,17,353 in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917,while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases.