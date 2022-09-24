English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Quad members commit themselves towards expanding UNSC

    Meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the ministers said Quad's vision is for a region where the rules-based international order is upheld and where the principles of freedom, the rule of law, democratic values, peaceful settlement of disputes, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are respected.

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

    Days after US President Joe Biden stressed reforming the UN Security Council, Quad countries have committed themselves towards expanding the 15-member world body in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

    A joint statement issued following a meeting of Quad foreign ministers in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly also called for respecting the territorial integrity. It was apparently aimed at China.

    "We are committed to advancing a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent seats of the UN Security Council so that it reflects the current global realities and incorporates more geographically diverse perspectives," said the foreign ministers of Quad that comprise India, Japan, Australia and the United States.

    The meeting was attended by foreign ministers Penny Wong of Australia, S Jaishankar of India, Hayashi Yoshimasa of Japan and US Secretary of State Tony Blinken. "We underscored the need to address attempts to unilaterally subvert the international and multilateral system, including in the UN," they said.

    Meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the ministers said Quad's vision is for a region where the rules-based international order is upheld and where the principles of freedom, the rule of law, democratic values, peaceful settlement of disputes, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are respected. "We reaffirmed our conviction that international law, peace, and security in the maritime domain underpins the development and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific. We strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo or increase tensions in the region," they said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "We also reaffirmed our unwavering support for ASEAN unity and centrality, ASEAN-led regional architecture, and practical implementation of ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific." Welcoming the progress in delivering on Quad commitments, the ministers said they were pleased to sign guidelines to operationalise the Quad Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Partnership for the Indo-Pacific announced by Quad leaders in May 2022.

    "We look forward to the counter-terrorism tabletop exercise being hosted by Australia later in 2022, and we announced a statement on ransomware, calling on states to take reasonable steps to address ransomware operations emanating from their territory," they said. Quad ministers reiterated the Quad's commitment to supporting regional partners' efforts in improving their maritime security and domain awareness.

    "We support the ongoing efforts, in close consultation with regional partners, to take forward the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness," said the joint statement. "We will continue to leverage our collective expertise to support the region, to respond to other challenges, such as education and disinformation, as well as advance the initiatives set forth by Quad leaders on health security, climate change, infrastructure, peaceful use of outer space, critical and emerging technologies, and cybersecurity," it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Joe Biden #Quad #UNGA #UNSC #world
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 08:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.