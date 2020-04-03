App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Premier Shillong hospital to admit only critically ill Non-COVID-19 patients from other states

It is part of a precautionary protocol adopted by the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), an autonomous institute under the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A premier hospital of Shillong has decided that it will admit Non-COVID-19 cases from other states only if they are critically ill and certified so by the health authorities of the patients' states, an official said on April 3.

This is part of a precautionary protocol adopted by the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), an autonomous institute under the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The protocol, drawn up following a direction from the state government on April 2, will be in force until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, NEIGRIHMS Director D M Thappa said.

Close

"Only critically ill Non-COVID-19 patient certified by the state health authorities concerned can seek treatment at the NEIGRIHMS and only one attendant will be allowed to accompany the patient. But such person will have to be quarantined for 14 days as per government directives," Thappa said.

related news

Governments of all the states of the Northeastern region Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim - were informed of the protocol, Chief Secretary M S Rao said.

The NEIGRIHMS attracts a number of patients from other states of the Northeastern region.

Meghalaya has not reported any confirmed case of COVID-19 so far but the state government is taking safeguards against the deadly virus spread by implementing 21-day nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Conrad K informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on COVID-19 situation on April 2.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 10:05 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences #Shillong

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.