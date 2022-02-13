English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Petrol, Diesel Prices Today on February 13: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    Petrol and diesel prices have been frozen in the past but the current 100-day pause is the longest since daily fuel price revision was adopted in June 2017.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
    In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre respectively. (Representative image)

    In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre respectively. (Representative image)

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 100th day on February 13, the longest pause ever, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

    This comes as the central government cut excise duty on November 4, 2021, to give relief from prices that had touched an all-time high. The government cut the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre resulting in an equivalent reduction in retail pump rates. Following this, many states and Union Territories cut local sales or value-added tax (VAT) to give further relief to consumers.

    Petrol cost Rs 95.41 a litre in Delhi and diesel was priced at Rs 86.67 a litre.

    Also read | Green Hydrogen is the fuel of the future, aim to export it to the world: Nitin Gadkari

    In Mumbai, the November 4 decline had brought the price of petrol down to Rs 109.98 and diesel to Rs 94.14 per litre. It remained the same on February 12.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Feb 11, 2022

    Friday, 11th February, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Feb 11, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      110
    View more

    Friday, 11th February, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Feb 11, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre respectively.

    Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 per litre.

    Also read | Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Petrol and diesel prices have been frozen in the past ahead of crucial elections but the current 100-day pause, which comes before assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, is the longest since daily fuel price revision was adopted in June 2017. Prior to this, the second-longest pause of 82 days was between March 17, 2020, and June 6, 2020.

    The 82-day hiatus in rate revision followed the government raising excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each to mop up gains arising from falling international rates. The government on May 6, 2020, again raised excise duties by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel.

    Voting to elect new state governments in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand began on February 10 and results would be announced on March 10 and an increase in fuel prices is unlikely before that, reported news agency PTI citing industry sources. A reduction in rate, if warranted by a fall in international oil prices, is possible but not an increase, they said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Commodities #Current Affairs #diesel #diesel price #India #petrol #Petrol price
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 08:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.