    Exclusive | Nitin Gadkari: Green Hydrogen is the fuel of the future, aim to export it to the world

    Under Gadkari, the roads and highways ministry has been pushing for the manufacture and use of clean fuels.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
    Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, February 10, that green hydrogen was the fuel of the future and he intends to export it to the whole world.

    A Toyota car fueled by green hydrogen from the Faridabad lab of Indian Oil will be tested in the city located in Haryana on March 15, Gadkari said in an exclusive interview with News18.

    Green hydrogen is seen as a potential catalyst of the world’s shift to sustainable energy and net zero emissions to tame global warming and climate change. Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity.

    "We are moving towards green hydrogen... My idea is to make it from sewage and toilet water... we can use solar and wind power at low cost," Gadkari said in the interview with News18.

    Under Gadkari, the roads and highways ministry has been pushing for the manufacture and use of clean fuels.

    “We are making imports of crude oil, gas, and petroleum of Rs 8 lakh crores. But we want to replace it with alternative fuels like ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, CNG (compressed natural gas), electric, bio-LNG (liquified natural gas) and green hydrogen,” Gadkari said.

    The minister believes that the number of electric vehicles (EVs) has increased, with cities like Mumbai, Pune and Delhi opting for electric buses.

    “Within two years, by getting good manufacturing numbers, the cost of electric 2, 3, and 4-wheelers and even buses will be equal to petrol and diesel vehicles,” he said.

    Gadkari said that India, apart from manufacturing Lithium-ion batteries, is also developing zinc-ion, sodium-ion and aluminium-ion batteries, so that "this new chemistry is going to be helpful for industry." Indian startups are also doing a lot of research on this front, he said.

    “India will become the No.1 manufacturing hub of automobiles in the world within five years, taking the turnover of this sector to Rs 15 lakh crore from Rs 7.5 lakh crore,” said Gadkari.

    "This is the sector which is giving maximum employment potential, which is giving maximum revenue to the state and the Centre in GST (goods and services tax) and this is a very important sector which will contribute to our growth," he said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #alternative fuels #bio-diesel #CNG #green hydrogen #Nitin Gadkari #Union Minister
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 01:40 pm
