    US financial pundit's 'own a suit' remark for Ukraine President blasted by Twitter

    Peter Schiff's tweet was fiercely criticized on Volodymyr Zelensky with users schooling him on how appearances don’t matter when there is a war going on.

    Stella Dey
    March 17, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
    Volodymyr Zelensky has been sporting a green t-shirt that has become a trademark for his appearances. (File)

    Volodymyr Zelensky has been sporting a green t-shirt that has become a trademark for his appearances. (File)


    As the Russian invasion in Ukraine rages, an American financial pundit has some unwarranted advice for President Volodymyr Zelensky who appealed to the US Congress for aid in a virtual address. Peter Schiff was not pleased with Zelensky’s choice of attire for the meeting and he didn’t shy away from expressing his controversial opinion.

    “I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States,” Schiff tweeted.

    The tweet was fiercely criticized with users schooling the former congressional candidate of Connecticut on how appearances don’t matter when there is a war going on. Many pointed out that the Zelensky has several pressing issues to tend to rather than his wardrobe.

    Zelensky has been sporting a green t-shirt that has become a trademark for almost all his public and virtual appearances since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. He addressed the US Congress from his office in violence-hit Kyiv on Wednesday morning.

    Schiff, who is the president of investment firm Euro Pacific Capital, was blasted unanimously on social media for his remarks.

    “Is this a joke? Kyiv is under brutal assault with mass civilians being killed and Zelenskyy should worry about a suit?” one user tweeted.

    “Seriously! The man’s in the midst of an invasion and someone wants to critique his wardrobe? As for disrespect… it’s “United States,” said another who pointed out the typing error in Schiff’s tweet where he misspelled the name of his country.

    Political analyst Cheri Jacobus kept it brief with "delete this tweet."

    Schiff seemed to shrug off all criticism and defended himself by saying even a long-sleeved shirt with a collar would have sufficed.

    “Impressing people with his attire is probably the last thing on his mind. And rightfully so,” another user tweeted to which Schiff said:

    “It's not about impressing anyone. It's just common respect. He is representing his nation, and addressing the U.S. Congress. It's not like his in the battle field personally, and can't bother to put on a suit. He can just reach into the same closet he keeps his t-shirts.”

    See some more tweets with Schiff’s rebuttals to his critics.


    Comedian-turned-politician Zelensky has become a hero figure of sorts as he refused to leave Ukraine even as Russian forces continued their aggressive assault on capital Kyiv.

    When the US offered to evacuate him, Zelensky famously said, “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride”.

    The war, that entered the 22nd day today, has displaced millions of Ukrainians and killed hundreds of civilians.
    Tags: #Peter Schiff #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelensky
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 05:54 pm
