you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan Foreign office says IAF pilot 'safe and healthy', to take decision on POW status 'in couple of days'

On February 27, Pakistan detained the IAF pilot following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control (LoC) in which a Pakistani jet was downed.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image
Moneycontrol News 

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal, said on February 28 that the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot held captive by Pakistan is "safe and healthy".

According to reports, Faisal said India has raised the issue with Pakistan.

"We will decide in a couple of days what convention will apply to him and whether to give him Prisoner of War status or not," Faisal said, according to reports.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI had reported, quoting sources in Defence Ministry, that officials believe the pilot was "ill-treated by the Pakistan Army in violation of the Geneva convention".

Also Read: Indo-Pak Conflict | How Geneva Conventions can be invoked to bring our IAF pilot back

On February 27, Pakistan detained the IAF pilot following fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control (LoC) in which a Pakistani jet was downed.

IAF also lost a MiG 21 jet in the engagement.

India on February 27 summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah, and demanded the immediate and safe return of an IAF pilot who was detained by Pakistan following an aerial engagement by air forces of the two countries.

It has also been made clear to Pakistan that no harm should be caused to the Indian defence personnel, the External Affairs Ministry said, adding it has conveyed strong objection to the neighbouring country at the "vulgar display" of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 02:40 pm

