Network18 Exclusive | Nitin Gadkari on hijab row: All religions must be respected

Hijab row: Protests intensified in Karnataka over the ban on the use of hijab in classrooms.

Amid the hijab row, Nitin Gadkari said on February 10 that such 'small incidents' were not good for the society and all religions must be respected.

"These small incidents are not good for society, we have to think in a wider interest on how we are going to run this society and make this country," Nitin Gadkari told News18 in an exclusive interview.

When Gadkari was asked about his take on the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka, he said, "My suggestion is that we should respect all religions, all languages, all people belonging to different classes and varieties, different creeds and sex. We should establish equality between them."

"And I always tell people that any person is not great because of his caste, creed, or sex. He is great because of his qualities, we have to support good qualities in society, we are all part and parcel of one parivar," he further added.

The union minister also went on to recite a song from his RSS days to say there should be religious harmony in the society.