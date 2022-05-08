English
    Mother's Day 2022: From Anand Mahindra and team, 'idli amma' receives completed home-work space

    Kamalathal, a woman from Tamil Nadu, has received wide praise for selling hearty meals of idlis to labourers at just Re 1.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

    Kamalathal, a woman in her 80s in Tamil Nadu, had been quietly doing a noble deed for 30 years -- selling hearty meals of idlis to labourers at just Re 1 -- before the world took note of her.

    In 2019, industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known to spot and amplify everyday stories of grit, shared a video of her cooking idlis on a wooden burner and helped her get a gas connection.

    Kamalathal, who became known as “idli amma”, cooked from a shanty shop and also needed a home-workspace. The Mahindra Group team committed itself to providing her one. In 2021, they got land registered for the new space in Thondamuthur and began construction.

    The home was completed just in time for Mother's Day 2022 and presented to Kamalathal, Anand Mahindra tweeted.


    "Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on Mothers Day," the industrialist said. "She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her and her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!" 



    Twitter users praised the team for their work. Some even offered to pitch in to help Kamalathal.

    "Superb work ! Next time so let me know I will be happy to share the cost with a small amount, I am not a man of major means, but will be happy to pick up a small share," said a user named Lalit Gore.

    Economist Rajiv Kumar said: "It’s such a wonderful gesture, Anand. Congratulations to your team!"



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Idli Amma #mothers day
    first published: May 8, 2022 01:29 pm
