Liz Truss’ biography still weeks away from release, Twitter jokes about its fate

(Image credit: HarperCollins)

In September, it emerged that HarperCollins will publish the biography of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, scheduled to release in December. A month later, she is no more the premier.

That leaves authors James Heale and Harry Cole to do some re-writing.



Back to the rewrites…

— James Heale (@JAHeale) October 20, 2022

Truss' resignation on Thursday, after a tenure lasting just six weeks, sparked a flurry of memes and jokes on social media. Many were directed at her biography -- Out of the Blue.



thoughts and prayers to the authors of this book. out December 8th! pic.twitter.com/nFUUYpWruj October 20, 2022



"If you think you’re having a bad day at work, at least you’re not Harry Cole or James Heale," wrote Twitter user Chris Bakke.



If you think you’re having a bad day at work, at least you’re not Harry Cole or James Heale, who wrote a book about Liz Truss’ rise to power that is not due to be released for 6 more weeks. pic.twitter.com/uYvlVZsXPf

— Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 20, 2022

Another user suggested it will probably require hefty discounting for the book to find takers.



Liz TRUSS @trussliz to write a new book - OUT OF THE BLUE, I'll be getting £115,000 per annum until the day I !!! pic.twitter.com/D6HmV5FM4W

— Curiously Curious (@justcurious1313) October 20, 2022

Some offered advice to the author: examine in detail the lettuce that outlasted Truss.



Perhaps an in-depth examination of the lettuce? Or maybe just replace Liz's face on the cover with said lettuce and re-work the title a bit. All I'm saying is, you have options here... — BagGang (@PyetteJames) October 20, 2022

Truss' biography seeks to chart her "explosive rise to power", chronicling her journey from youth politics to Britain’s power centre.

"Political journalists Harry Cole and James Heale track Truss’s transformation from geeky teenage Lib Dem to the Tory’s third female prime minister -- with the most dramatic first month in office in British political history," the book listing on the HarperCollins website read.

The book consists of interviews with Truss friends as well as critics, including Kwasi Kwarteng, who she sacked as finance minister.

Truss' exit means the Conservatives will soon have to choose a new leader. Her competitor Rishi Sunak and former UK PM Boris Johnson are being seen as frontrunners.