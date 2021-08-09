Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 | Class 10 results declared; 99.9% pass

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the Karnataka SSLC result 2021 or the Class 10 on August 9. The results were released by the newly sworn education minister BC Nagesh at the KSEEB headquarters in Bengaluru.

Students can check their results on the board's official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

The state has recorded the highest pass percentage this year at 99.9 percent. In 2020, the pass percentage was 71.8 percent.

The girls have outshined boys with pass percentage of 100 percent. The pass percentage of boys stands at 99.99 percent. In the newly adopted MCQ format based SSLC exam, a total of 128,931 students have scored above 90 percent. More than 2.5 lakh students have scored A grade.

As many as 8.76 lakh students had registered for the exams.

Karnataka was one of the few states which conducted Class 10 board exams this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams was conducted offline on July 19 and 23. The students answered Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on Optical mark recognition or Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet and wrote the exams in two days - July 19 was reserved for core subjects like Maths, Science, Social science while on July 22 examinations for language subjects were held.

Here's how to check the Class 10 results:

Go to karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the Karnataka SSLC result 2021 link

Enter roll number

The result will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference

Students can also check their results through digi Locker. Students can check their results via SMS. Type KSEEB10 (Roll Number) in a fresh message box and send it to 56263.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the state government will reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) from August 23.