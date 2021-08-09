MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 | Class 10 results declared; 99.9% pass

The results were released by the newly sworn education minister BC Nagesh at the KSEEB headquarters in Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the Karnataka SSLC result 2021 or the Class 10 on August 9. The results were released by the newly sworn education minister BC Nagesh at the KSEEB headquarters in Bengaluru.

Students can check their results on the board's official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

The state has recorded the highest pass percentage this year at 99.9 percent. In 2020, the pass percentage was 71.8 percent.

The girls have outshined boys with pass percentage of 100 percent. The pass percentage of boys stands at 99.99 percent. In the newly adopted MCQ format based SSLC exam, a total of 128,931 students have scored above 90 percent. More than 2.5 lakh students have scored A grade.

As many as 8.76 lakh students had registered for the exams.

Close

Related stories

Karnataka was one of the few states which conducted Class 10 board exams this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams was conducted offline on July 19 and 23. The students answered Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on Optical mark recognition or Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet and wrote the exams in two days - July 19 was reserved for core subjects like Maths, Science, Social science while on July 22 examinations for language subjects were held.

Here's how to check the Class 10 results:

Go to karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the Karnataka SSLC result 2021 link

Enter roll number

The result will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference

Students can also check their results through digi Locker. Students can check their results via SMS. Type KSEEB10 (Roll Number) in a fresh message box and send it to 56263.

 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the state government will reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) from August 23.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #board exam 2021 #Class 10 results #Current Affairs #education #India #Karnataka
first published: Aug 9, 2021 03:51 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.