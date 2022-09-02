Indian Navy gets a new ensign. What it signifies

(Image credit: Screengrab from image tweeted by PIB)

The Indian Navy has a new Chhatrapati Shivaji-inspired ensign, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 during the ceremony to commission INS Vikrant -- India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier -- at Cochin Shipyard in Kerala.

The new ensign replaces the colonial-era Saint George’s Cross, that inspired the flag of England. It features a blue octagon enclosing the national emblem sitting on top of an anchor that symbolises steadfastness, the navy said. It includes the navy's motto of "Sam no Varunah". May the Lord of Water be auspicious unto us.

The octagon has two golden borders, that are derived from the seal of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

"His visionary maritime outlook established a credible naval fleet," the Indian Navy said. "The rising Maratha naval power during Shivaji Maharaj's period was the first to secure the coastline against external aggression."

The octagon, in itself, is symbolic of the navy's multi-directional reach.

Speaking after unveiling the navy's new ensign, the prime minister said India had "shed the last remnants of colonial past off its shoulders".

About INS Vikrant, Narendra Modi said it embodied new India's "hard work and commitment".

"It is India's answer to endless challenges and an incredible elixir of 'atma-nirbhar Bharat'", he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described INS Vikrant as an icon of "pride, power and resolve".

"Its commissioning is an achievement in the path of building indigenous warships," he said. "Indian Navy’s tradition is ‘old ships never die’. This new avatar of Vikrant, which played a stellar role in the 1971 war, is a humble tribute to our freedom fighters and brave soldiers."