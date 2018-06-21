India sees 23% rise in suicides from 2000-2015, men at higher risk: Report

The number of suicides committed in India is rising at an alarming pace. According to data released by the National Health Profile, 2018, the number has risen by 23 percent between 2000 and 2015.

The data also revealed that maximum number of such deaths were reported in the 30-45 age group, followed closely by young adults between 18 and 30 years, reports The Times of India.

Of the total 1,33,623 suicide deaths in India in 2015, as compared to 1,08,593 in 2000, over 33 percent (44,593 deaths) were in the age group of 30-45, while the 18-30 age group accounted for 32.81 percent (43,852) deaths. The two age groups together (18-45 years) accounted for more than 66 percent of suicides in 2015, the data showed.

Children below 14 and those in the 14-18 age group accounted for nearly 1 percent and 6 percent, respectively, of the total suicides in 2015. Around 19 percent of the total suicides were by people in the age group of 45-60 years and those above 60 years accounted for 7.77 percent deaths.

In 2005 and 2010, suicides increased to 1,13,914 and 1,34,599, respectively. Data shows suicide deaths were higher among men. As many as 91,528 committed suicide in 2015, as against 66,032 in 2005 and 87,180 in 2010. Among women, the number of suicides increased marginally during 2000-2015.

The average life expectancy in India is 68.35 years.

Why is the rate of suicide increasing in India?

According to experts, socio-cultural issues, discrimination and competition for highly paid jobs are the most common reasons for suicide among youth. Compounding the problem is a system that barely recognises mental health issues, they say.

What measures are being taken to tackle the issue?

India has recently put in place a mental health policy to focus on creating awareness and infrastructure to address such problems.

According to the WHO's Mental Health Atlas 2017, very few countries have suicide prevention strategies despite an estimated 8,00,000 such cases being reported every year. The report highlighted a global shortage of personnel trained in mental health issues and lack of investment in community-based mental health facilities.

Beside deaths, a large number of people suffered non-fatal injuries, including disability, the NHP report prepared by Central Bureau of Health Intelligence said.