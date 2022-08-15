English
    Independence Day 2022: Mamata Banerjee joins folk dancers during celebrations | Watch

    Mamata Banerjee was seen shaking a leg with folk dancers during Independence Day celebrations at Kolkata's Red Road.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 15, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (in white) participates in Independence day celebrations with folk dancers at Kolkata's Red Road. (Screengrab from video shared by ANI)

    Independence Day celebrations are underway across the country and while several politicians have taken to social media to express their wishes and greet others, and have unfurled the Indian flags to mark the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken the celebrations to the streets--literally.

    The TMC leader was seen shaking a leg (or two) with folk dancers during Independence Day celebrations at Kolkata's Red Road.

    Mamata Banerjee has been facing a lot of flak after the SSC scam unfolded in West Bengal and one of her minsters Partha Chatterjee was named the primary accused after the ED unearthed Rs 50 crore from his aide's house.

    While the minister has been removed from all posts and suspended from the party, the TMC chief has been facing a massive backlash both from opposition parties and from the public.

    Read more: Video: Woman who flung chappal at Partha Chatterjee has 1 regret: 'It missed his head'

    On Monday, the West Bengal CM paid homage to the people who fought for India's Independence, and said that Indians must uphold the dignity of the country's democratic values.

    "Today, we pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that led to our country's Independence," Banerjee tweeted. "We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people's rights," she added.

    Read more: Will Mamata Banerjee be able to brush off the Partha Chatterjee scandal?
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Independence Day #Independence Day 2022 #Mamata Banerjee #Partha Chatterjee #TMC
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 02:15 pm
