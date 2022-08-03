English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Video: Woman who flung chappal at Partha Chatterjee has 1 regret: 'It missed his head'

    SSC scam: Former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest followed after Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 1 crore were recovered from the Kolkata residence of his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

    Ankita Sengupta
    August 03, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
    Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and (right) Shubhra Ghorui. (Screengrab from video shared by @keyakahe)

    Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and (right) Shubhra Ghorui. (Screengrab from video shared by @keyakahe)


    When Partha Chatterjee, the former Education Minister of West Bengal, was being taken out of ESI Hospital after a health check-up on Tuesday, a chappal came flying at him. And sadly (for the woman who threw the chappal), it missed.

    The TMC politician is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged corruption in school recruitments. Chatterjee had arrived in an AC car and on a wheelchair--something that seemed to further infuriate Shubhra Ghorui. She had come to the hospital to collect medicines but the VIP treatment meted out to the politician made her lose her cool.

    When Chatterjee was boarding the car, Ghorui took off her chappal and flung it at him. The footwear, however, hit the rear window.

    Speaking to the media later, Ghorui said she did not regret her  action. “How can a man who cheated thousands of poor and made crores to buy property and gold be brought to hospital in an air-conditioned car? Why is he being provided the wheelchair?" she  said. "He should have been dragged down with a noose around his neck."

    When asked by a reporter if she was happy with what she had done, Ghorui said, "I would have been happier if the chappal had hit his bald head." She then walked back home bare feet.

    Partha Chatterjee was arrested after Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 1 crore were recovered from the Kolkata residence of his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

    The ED also unearthed many disproportionate assets allegedly of the former minister since his arrest, including three flats in West Bengal's Diamond City.
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Arpita Mukherjee #ED #Partha Chatterjee #SSC Scam #TMC #Trinamool Congress #west bengal
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 05:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.