IIT Hyderabad to host annual event in conjunction with TEDx platform on April 3

IIT HYDERABAD.

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading this year, IIT Hyderabad will host its annual event in conjunction with the prestigious TEDx platform on 3rd April 2022. This year's speakers sparked deep discussion about this year's theme, Learning 2.0.

But what is TEDx?

TED is a nonprofit organisation devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. It started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago; TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives. The two annual TED Conferences invite the world’s leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes or less. Many of these talks are then made available, free, at TED.com.

TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan, and Daniel Kahneman.

These local, self-organised events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organised TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organised.

A team of highly driven students have worked year-round to bring you this event. They have arranged for leaders of multiple fields to grace the event. They have brought together experts from the fields of health, gender, climate change, science, education, community behavioural change, and labour. These speakers have been handpicked for their expertise and unique

perspectives on this year's theme, Learning 2.0.

This year's theme talks about how we are in the age of information. Never has it been so easy to access knowledge, never has it been so easy to learn. However, the most impactful and challenging dilemma in the human pursuit of knowledge is knowing what to learn and unlearn.

We need to redefine old paradigms to suit the modern world. Let's start with redefining the classic 3R's: