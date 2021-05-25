Gujarat Board to conduct Class 12 exams as per existing pattern

Representative Image

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct Class 12 exams as per the existing system, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced on May 25.

He said that exams of the science and general streams will begin on July 1.



"Part-1 of science stream will have MCQs and descriptive writing in Part-2," the minister said.

As per a News18 report, only 20 students will be allowed to sit in a class.

For GSEB science students, a 100 marks exam will be conducted with multiple choice questions for 50-marks and a subjective paper for 50 marks.

However, students from the arts stream will have to appear for a 100-marks subjective exam.

Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had asked states to suggest ideas to conduct the board exams this year by May 25.

“The meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May," Pokhriyal said.

The Gujarat government have been in favour of conducting the examination. Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had said that the exams “have to be conducted”. He added that COVID-led safety precautions will be followed across all exam centres.