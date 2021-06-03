Govt likely to issue updated treatment protocol for children amid fears of possible third wave of COVID-19

Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand in the last ten days. (Representative image: Reuters)

Union Health Ministry is likely to issue an updated treatment protocol to deal with the multi-inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) which is reported among children within 2-6 weeks of recovery from COVID-19.

The move comes amid fears of a surge in COVID-19 among children in the potential third wave.

The Health Ministry officials have been asserting that the pediatric population in the country has, largely been asymptomatic so far with not more than 2-3% cases of multi-inflammatory syndrome needing hospitalisation. But they also cautioned that the situation could change in the possible third wave of COVID-19 if the virus changes its behavior or if there are changes in epidemiology dynamics.

“The needs of the pediatric population will be arranged and no gaps will be left,” NITI Aayog member Dr. V K Paul said recently adding that the government is planning to do an audit to access what needs to be done in the worst-case scenario.

Children with this syndrome show symptoms like repeat fever, rash, conjunctivitis, diarrhoea, vomiting, and bleeding tendency.

“Multi-system inflammatory syndrome does not have a difficult treatment but it must be timely,” Dr. Paul said.

The Centre had already formed a national expert group to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 in children and suggest measures for preparedness. The panel has submitted the recommendation to the Union Health Ministry and to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration.

The panel, officials said, had raised the issue of the multi-system inflammatory syndrome among children as a post-COVID-19 complication. It also suggested a treatment protocol and measures to upgrade pediatric health infrastructure.

Amid the fear of a potential third wave, many states have begun planning and even putting in place infrastructure for child health care, reports said. From ramping up pediatric beds to prioritising vaccination for parents of kids below 12 years and formulating children-specific protocol, states are concentrating hard on pediatric along with other measures like setting up oxygen plants and establishing more testing labs, according to a report in Times of India.

Delhi government, for example, has set up a task force to suggest measures to protect children from the third wave, according to a PTI report. Most of the hospitals are focusing on ramping up their ICU beds and facilities for children, amid fears that the third wave might be fatal for them, the report said.