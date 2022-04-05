Elon Musk says 'significant improvements' coming up as he joins Twitter board

Elon Musk joined the Twitter board today, a day after he acquired 9.2 percent stake in the company.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has joined the Twitter board, a day after he acquired 9.2 percent stake in the social media giant making him the largest shareholder in the company.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal made the announcement today to which Musk, 50, replied:



Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

“Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!”

"He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!" Agrawal added in a follow-up tweet.

The shake-up also got former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s approval.



I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it.

— jack (@jack) April 5, 2022

"I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team," he tweeted.

Elon Musk’s majority stake in Twitter was revealed shortly after a tweet on Monday that questioned the social media company’s commitment to free speech and asked users if a new platform was needed.

Shares of Twitter Inc jumped as much as 26 percent in pre-market trading soon after the announcement.

Musk is an avid Twitter user with a whopping 80 million followers and has periodically conducted polls to ascertain whether the social media platform adheres to principles of free speech. In another poll, he asked users whether Twitter’s algorithm should be open source.

Just half a day ago, Musk started a poll asking users if they want an edit button on Twitter.

Parag Agrawal had also tweeted the poll saying: "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

73.5 percent people have already voted yes for the edit button. The poll still has 11 hours to go.





