Elon Musk is on Team Meme in the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slapgate controversy

Elon Musk shared a meme on the Will Smith-Chris Rock-Jada Pinkett Smith Oscars controversy.

Anyone who does not live under a ‘rock’ is aware of the showdown between actors Will Smith and Chris Rock on the Oscars stage on Monday. Everyone had something to say, a side to take and so did tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO is very active on Twitter and had a meme for a fellow user.

It all started with a user by the handle of @nichegamer tweeting a meme on the Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate. Musk replied to the meme, in his own distinct style with another, and threw in a piece of advice.

“Rest here traveller. You have seen too many Will Smith memes today,” the text on the graphic read.

Within hours, Musk’s tweet raked up over 1.3 lakh likes and thousands of retweets.

The whole world was stunned when Will Smith went up to the Oscars stage and smacked presenter Chris Rock for a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Academy Awards on Monday. Then, Smith went on to lift the Best Actor Oscar at the event after some time. He apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees in a tearful acceptance speech and rendered an apology to Rock today in an Instagram post today.

Twitter is overflowing with reactions and memes since the episode aired and found its way on social media. While the majority didn’t support Smith’s violent outburst, some took his side.

Chris Rock had joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s closely cropped hair saying, "Can’t wait to see you in GI Jane 2” – the first part of the movie had actor Demi Moore, essaying the titular role, shave her head as part of her Navy Seal training. The joke didn’t go down well as Pinkett Smith has openly spoken about her struggle with alopecia areata that caused most of her hair to fall out. She shaved her head last year.

Will Smith, 53, laughed at the joke at first, then stormed up the stage and slapped Rock and walked back to his seat. He shouted, “Keep my wife’s name off your f***ing mouth” twice before Rock said, “I am going to” and proceeded to move on with the show, visibly stunned. Rock managed to maintain his composure and announced the nominees for Best Documentary Film.

Smith apologized to Rock for his stunt in an Instagram post saying, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith's apology came hours after the Academy condemned his behavior and said it was looking at further action.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," a statement said.