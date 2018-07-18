App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

DoT looking into Voda-Idea's plea on dues re-computation: Secy

The Department's calculation pertains to bank guarantees and cash payment sought from Idea Cellular and Vodafone India. The two companies have made a request for re-calculation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vodafone and Idea Cellular have cited "some difference of opinion" on the way dues have been computed by the Telecom Department, which is "looking into" the issue, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said today.

"They (the companies) have come back to us saying there is some difference of opinion in calculation of dues. So DoT is looking into it and we have not taken a view yet," Sundararajan told PTI on the sidelines of a broadband event organised by CUTS International.

The Department's calculation pertains to bank guarantees and cash payment sought from Idea Cellular and Vodafone India. The two companies have made a request for re-calculation.

Earlier this month, the Telecom Ministry granted conditional approval to the long-pending merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular that will create the country's largest mobile services operator dislodging Bharti Airtel from its current pole position.

related news

The department has asked for a payment of Rs 3,926 crore in cash pertaining to one-time spectrum charge of Vodafone. The amount can be paid either by Idea or Vodafone. The DoT has also asked Idea Cellular to furnish a combined bank guarantee of Rs 3,342 crore.

The combined operations of Idea and Vodafone will create the country's largest telecom operator worth over $23 billion (or over Rs 1.5 lakh crore), with a 35 percent market share and a subscriber base of around 43 crore.

First Published on Jul 18, 2018 09:02 pm

tags #Companies #Current Affairs #Idea Celluar #India #Vodafone India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.