    This Chennai shop sells one ice-cream cone for just Rs 2

    The shop, Vinu’s Igloo, was started in 1995. In the sweltering heat, it is a huge draw for ice-cream lovers.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST
    The owner of Vinu’s Igloo in Chennai said he did not have the heart to hike ice-cream prices. (Representational image)

    The owner of Vinu’s Igloo in Chennai said he did not have the heart to hike ice-cream prices. (Representational image)

    In the sweltering heat, an outlet in Chennai is proving to be a saviour for ice-cream lovers, selling cones for just Rs 2, The Hindu reported.

    The shop, Vinu’s Igloo, was started in 1995 by the present owner V Vinoth’s father.

    “I was in Class IX then, and we used to frequent ice cream shops like Milky Way,” Vinoth told the newspaper. “My father sensed a business opportunity there and set up his own outlet, charging just Rs 1 for a cone initially.”

    Later, the price was raised to Rs 2. The rate stayed at Rs 2 till 2008 but that year, the shop closed down due to labour issues.

    It was only in February this year that Vinoth re-started his father’s business. He wanted the Rs 2 rate to just be an introductory offer but realised he did not have the heart to raise the price.

    In West Mambalam in Chennai, where Vinu’s Igloo is situated, people refer to the shop the "Rs 2 ice cream shop". Everyone from children to senior citizens line up to try their vanilla, mango, strawberry and pista ice-creams.

    "I make no profit from selling Rs 2 ice-cream at my ice-cream shop," Vinoth was quoted as saying by CNBC TV18. "But the best part about selling ice-cream for Rs 2 a cone is that customers end up ordering high-margin products like the cake with ice-cream, or brownie with ice-cream or the Paalkova (milk mawa) ice-cream. That's how I make money."

    Given the low price of ice-creams sold at his outlet, Vinoth faces frequent questions about quality. He insisted there is no compromise with it.

    “Ice cream can be made using milk or water; we use only milk,” he told The Hindu. “The Rs 2 ice cream comes out from the same container that the ₹20 ice cream comes from!”



    Tags: #Chennai #ice-cream #summer
    first published: May 28, 2022 05:05 pm
