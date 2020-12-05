PlusFinancial Times
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Comments On Farmers’ Protest Again

After the External Affairs Ministry issued a demarche to the Canadian High Commissioner, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said: “Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests anywhere around the world.”

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 06:19 PM IST
File image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

File image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau


Despite India slamming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protests as “ill-informed” and “unwarranted”, Trudeau has commented on the raging issue once again. Speaking at a press conference, the Canadian PM said: “will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests”.

On December 4, the Ministry of External Affairs had issued a demarche to the Canadian High Commissioner over Justin Trudeau’s remarks, stating his words will have “seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada”.

Justin Trudeau Backs Farmers' Protest In India, Says Situation 'Concerning'

The MEA statement read: “The Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs.”

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Farmers' Protest

After the External Affairs Ministry issued the demarche, Trudeau said: “Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests anywhere around the world.”

At the same time, the Sikh Council in the United Kingdom has urged other political leaders to support the Canadian PM.

Close

The Sikh Council UK tweeted: “Political leaders should stand alongside Justin Trudeau to oppose human rights violations by the Indian authorities and not bow to bullying.”

Meanwhile, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, General Secretary of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Punjab, said on December 5: "MPs had raised the issue in Canada's parliament, then Canadian PM wrote a letter to Indian govt. If Canada's parliament can discuss the issue, why can't our parliament do it?"

Farmers are currently staging protests in Delhi against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

With ANI inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Canada #Farmers protest #Justin Trudeau
first published: Dec 5, 2020 06:19 pm

