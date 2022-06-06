Can continuous glucose monitoring devices help you lose weight?

Illustration by Suneesh K.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices have typically been associated with diabetic patients but recently they have become popular among weight-loss programmes and are being dubbed the next generation tool that can help in weight management.

Some companies claim that tracking blood glucose in real time and regulating body metabolism help in optimisation of lifestyles and result in weight loss.

Companies that sell CGMs include NutriSense, Signos, Abbott, and Ultrahuman. To be sure, not all of them suggest using the devices specifically for weight loss.

What is a CGM and how does it monitor blood glucose?

The CGM is a small sensor that is inserted just under the skin, typically on the arm or belly, to continuously track blood sugar levels. The device sends the blood glucose measurements to a smartphone application, enabling the user to keep tabs on their blood sugar levels.

It also notifies the user when blood sugar levels are too low or too high so that action can be taken accordingly.

According to a company official, one sensor or CGM device that can be attached to the triceps costs Rs 5,000 and remains active for 15 days. After that, it has to be replaced.

People with type-I diabetes wear CGM devices to monitor their blood sugar levels.

Unique selling point

Some companies that sell CGM devices claim that they track glucose levels in real time and help people understand how their body responds to the food they eat, their sleep cycle, and stress load, which ultimately helps them to reduce weight.

According to Mohit Kumar, founder of Ultrahuman, while diet plans, understanding of macros and micronutrients are important, it is also vital to quantify how the body reacts to various situations.

CGMs coupled with key insights empower people to learn more about their body. They get an understanding of how food and activity impact their glucose levels, he said.

“With platforms focused on metabolic fitness such as Ultrahuman, users can see exactly how their glucose levels are behaving with their food intake and identify the right fuel sources for their body,” Kumar said. “Under the supervision of coaches, nutritionists or doctors, this may help identify and positively change a user’s relationship with food and could help users take action on managing their weight better.”

Experts’ views

Experts said there is no evidence to support claims that such devices are needed by anyone but type-I diabetes patients, especially those who want to lose weight and not control their blood sugar levels. How well CGM devices can measure glucose responses in non-diabetic patients is still debatable.

Chennai-based V Mohan, chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said CGM devices can’t help in reducing weight directly because they are not made for that purpose.

“They are designed to keep sugar under control. So its primary aim is to prevent low sugar and high sugar through a sensor. Promoting the CGM as a tool for weight-loss is a bit too much,” he said.

Mohan said a close watch on calories, carbohydrates and intake of fibre is far more important for losing weight than depending on CGM devices.

Kunal Bauva, a Mumbai-based health and fitness coach, said CGMs are great for patients with diabetes to help them manage their blood sugar but there is no evidence that CGMs aid in weight loss.

“Just because a particular food group is spiking your insulin doesn’t mean it is bad for you or will make you fat. If your calories and protein are equated systematically according to your goals, then you can really eat anything and not worry about gaining weight. Yes, you read that right – your body will only convert excess glucose into fat,” he said.

According to Bauva, by distinguishing food groups as good and bad depending on whether they cause blood sugar levels to spike, these devices may create aversion among individuals and result in eating disorders.

“CGMs are great to track your blood sugar but they are not a bio-hack for weight loss,” he added.

Naaznin Husein, dietician and nutritionist, said there is no one nutrition advice that fits all and CGM devices don’t necessarily aid in weight loss.

“CGM is a trendy tool in the growing need for personalised nutrition… There is wide variability in how much people’s blood sugar spikes after meals, which makes it difficult to offer one kind of nutrition advice to all. There is no evidence that proves CGMs can directly affect weight loss. These devices provide the opportunity to make significant lifestyle changes by understanding the body’s reaction to various foods, enabling dieticians to plan a diet correctly and another way to bio-hack your way to weight loss,” said Husein.

