MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Budget trivia: Interesting facts about the key annual financial statement

    Budget 2022: Until 2016, the Budget was presented on the last day of February until Arun Jaitley changed it to February 1 from 2017 onwards.

    Stella Dey
    January 29, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding the Budget papers in a 'bahi khata' ahead of the 2020 Budget. (File image: Reuters)

    Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding the Budget papers in a 'bahi khata' ahead of the 2020 Budget. (File image: Reuters)

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1. The key financial plan for the next financial year will be presented in parliament where the government introduces several schemes and allocates expenditure.

    Ahead of the crucial day, we discuss some interesting facts about the Budget.

    RK Shanmukham Chetty presented the first Budget of independent India on November 26, 1947. Chetty had served as India's first finance minister from 1947 to 1948.

    Morarji Desai presented 10 Budgets – the highest so far - followed by P Chidambaram (9) and Pranab Mukherjee (8). Interestingly, Desai presented the Budget twice on his birthday on February 29 – a leap year - in 1964 and 1968. Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Budget for the fourth time this year.

    There have been 73 annual budgets, 14 interim budgets and four special budgets, or mini-budgets since Independence. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi are the only Prime Ministers who presented a budget.

    Close

    Related stories

    Nirmala Sitharaman made a record in 2020 by speaking for nearly 2 hours 40 minutes – the longest Budget speech ever. With two pages left, she requested the speech be cut short as she was feeling unwell after speaking for so long. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley’s first Budget speech in 2014 was with 253 paragraphs went on for 2 hours and 10 minutes comes second. The third, fourth, and fifth spots for longest Budget speeches also belong to the late BJP veteran.

    Until 2016, the Budget was presented on the last day of February until Arun Jaitley changed it to February 1 from 2017 onwards.

    Nirmala Sitharaman is also India’s first full-time woman finance Minister – a position only held by Indira Gandhi as an additional charge when she was the PM.

    Sitharaman also ditched the colonial tradition of carrying the Budget in a briefcase when she came in with a ‘bahi khata’ to present the key document in 2019. The documents were wrapped in a silk red cloth with the national emblem on top.

    Last year, the Budget went paperless for the first time ever as Sitharaman read her speech from a tablet. The government also launched the Union Budget Mobile App for people to access the Budget on their smartphones last year. This was done keeping Covid restrictions as well a digital push in mind.

    The halwa ceremony’, which marked the commencement for printing the Budget document earlier has been cancelled this year keeping Delhi’s pandemic situation in mind. As the Budget went paperless, there was no printing last year - the halwa ceremony also took place nine days ahead of the presentation.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Arun Jaitley #Budget #Budget 2022 #Budget facts #budget trivia #halwa ceremony #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 12:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.