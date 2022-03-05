English
    Assembly elections 2022 | Amit Shah, JP Nadda confident of BJP win in all states except Punjab

    Senior BJP leader Amit Shah said his party would form the government again in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. In Punjab, where the assembly elections were held on February 20, the BJP would perform well, he added.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 05, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST
    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on March 5 said those hoping for a dilution in the ruling party's mandate in Uttar Pradesh will be disappointed as the party would form the government in the state with a thumping majority.

    BJP national president JP Nadda seconded his statement and said: “It is no close contest at all in UP; it is a one-sided poll in favour of the BJP.”

    Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Shah said that his party would form the government again in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. In Punjab –where the 2022 assembly elections were held on February 20, the BJP will perform well, the minister said.

    He said: “We saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the five poll-bound states was more than that of any earlier prime minister. I can say with confidence that the BJP will return to power in four states and make impressive gains in Punjab.”

    Shah added: “We will form the government again in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur and will have good performance in Punjab.”

    The minister further said: “Elections are not just an exercise of forming the government. For us, it is an opportunity to take our ideology and work done by the government to people and learn about their issues.”

    Nadda also echoed his thoughts and said: “We followed COVID-19 protocols and tried to do a good, effective poll campaigning. I want to thank the public for voting in favour of the BJP. The people of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur have decided to bring back our government to power with a majority.”

    The counting of votes for the 2022 assembly elections held in five states will be done on March 10.
