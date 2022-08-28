Another really tall structure was razed thousands of km away from Noida 3 days ago | Watch

The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders falls during demolition in Riga, Latvia.

Only three days before Noida's Supertech Twin Towers were demolished, on August 25, an 80-metre (260 feet) high concrete obelisk was toppled in Latvia due to Russian attack on Ukraine.

The structure, topped by symbols of the Soviet regime, was the centrepiece of a monument to the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany and it was the latest in a series of Soviet monuments being razed down following the Russian invasion.



A giant concrete obelisk commemorating the Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany has been toppled in Latvia's capital. “It’s your grandparents that fought the Nazis, not only Russia..” pic.twitter.com/H31SDNC2ro

— JK (@JK2022Z) August 27, 2022

On Thursday, heavy machinery was spotted at the foot of column shortly before it was felled, The Guardian reported. The column, which had stood like a high-rise in central Riga, crashed into a nearby pond, causing a huge splash at Victory Park.

As per the report in The Guardian, Latvian media outlet broadcast the event live as onlookers, a few with Latvian flags wrapped around themselves, cheered and applauded.

The concrete column was made up of five spires with three Soviet stars at the top and it stood between a band of three Red Army soldiers; and a woman with her arms held high who represented the “Motherland”.



#Latvia takes down one of the symbols of the Soviet occupatio in #Riga. Closing another painful page of the history and looking for better future https://t.co/USleIQJdk7

— Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) August 25, 2022

Reacting to the toppling of the monument, Latvia’s foreign minister Edgars Rinkēvičs tweeted that Latvia was “closing another painful page of the history and looking for better future”.

Built in 1985, the monument was erected when while was still part of the Soviet Union but it had become the subject of controversy since Latvia regained independence in 1991 and became a member of Nato and European Union.