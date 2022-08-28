English
    Another really tall structure was razed thousands of km away from Noida 3 days ago | Watch

    The 80-metre (260 feet) concrete column was made up of five spires with three Soviet stars at the top and it stood between two groups of statues...

    Moneycontrol News
    August 28, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
    The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders falls during demolition in Riga, Latvia.

    Only three days before Noida's Supertech Twin Towers were demolished, on August 25, an 80-metre (260 feet) high concrete obelisk was toppled in Latvia due to Russian attack on Ukraine.

    The structure, topped by symbols of the Soviet regime, was the centrepiece of a monument to the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany and it was the latest in a series of Soviet monuments being razed down following the Russian invasion.

    On Thursday, heavy machinery was spotted at the foot of column shortly before it was felled, The Guardian reported. The column, which had stood like a high-rise in central Riga, crashed into a nearby pond, causing a huge splash at Victory Park.

    As per the report in The Guardian, Latvian media outlet broadcast the event live as onlookers, a few with Latvian flags wrapped around themselves, cheered and applauded.

    The concrete column was made up of five spires with three Soviet stars at the top and it stood between a band of three Red Army soldiers; and a woman with her arms held high who represented the “Motherland”.

    Reacting to the toppling of the monument, Latvia’s foreign minister Edgars Rinkēvičs tweeted that Latvia was “closing another painful page of the history and looking for better future”.

    Built in 1985, the monument was erected when while was still part of the Soviet Union but it had become the subject of controversy since Latvia regained independence in 1991 and became a member of Nato and European Union.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Latvia #Noida #Noida Twin Towers #Obelisk #Red Army #Russia #Soviet Union #Supertech #Ukraine #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Aug 28, 2022 04:35 pm
