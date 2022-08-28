Twin tower demolition 'largely successful'; residents can return after 6.30 pm: Noida CEO

"Broadly, no damage to nearby housing societies. Only some bit of debris has come towards the road," said Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari. (Image credit: ANI)

New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) CEO Ritu Maheshwari on August 28 said residents of Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village will be allowed to return post 6.30 pm after the cleaning work and restoration of the gas supply.

Maheshwari said the demolition was "largely successful".

"The blast was largely successful. The teams of CBRI (Central Building Research Institute), Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolition are at the spot and looking for leftover explosives if any. The demolition waste is largely confined to the site. Ten metres of boundary wall of ATS Village has been damaged due to the debris," said Maheshwari.

She said the dust cloud has disappeared within minutes and pre and post-demolition AQI data are almost the same. The CEO said that around 100 water tankers and 300 cleaning staff are working on the site to mitigate dust and pollution.

"The cleaning is underway. The supply of gas will be restored and the residents of nearby societies will be allowed to return post 6.30 pm," said Maheshwari.

The authority said cleaning is also underway near the demolition site. "Area is being cleared off the demolition debris, sprinkled with water and the air is treated with 22 anti-smog guns to ensure clean and dust-free environment for the residents," said the authority.​

Meanwhile, the electricity connection has been restored in the nearby societies, informed the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

Jigar Chheda, Partner, Edifice, said the demolition went as planned and there is no damage to any structure except the compound wall of the ATS Village.

The twin towers were demolished at 2.30 pm today in a synchronised blast that brought down the towers in around nine seconds.

Meanwhile, water towers and smog guns have been used to spray water droplets in the air and bring down the enormous volume of dust generated by the demolition.

Razing down of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida was the biggest residential demolition in the country as Apex and Ceyane towers were taller than Qutub Minar. It took more than 3,700 kg of explosives to bring them down.

Also known as the Noida twin towers in Sector 93, the skyscraper was built by developer Supertech Ltd and was steeped in controversy for years until last year when the Supreme Court ordered the illegal construction to be razed down.

According to the apex court, NOIDA and the builder colluded to build the towers illegally and without the consent of flat owners, as required by the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act.