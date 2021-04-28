MARKET NEWS

CoWIN, Aarogya Setu crash as COVID vaccine registration opens for 18-44 age group

Several users are reporting issues with the app.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 04:58 PM IST

The CoWIN and Aarogya Setu apps crashed shortly after the registration for COVID -19 vaccination of the age groups 18 to 44 opened at 4 pm today. Several users reported they were unable to access these apps to register for vaccination.

The government recently announced that citizens between the ages of 18 and 44 would be able to register for the COVID-19 vaccination from 04:00 pm (IST) on April 28.

The issues range from server issues, “Cowin Server is facing issues, please try later”, to timeout errors, “504 Gateway Time-out”. We were also able to confirm the error. Several Twitter users have been critical of the government’s lack of preparedness for the influx of traffic on the app.



It is worth noting that even if you are able to register for the vaccine, it might take a bit of time before you can actually get it as many states are saying that the Serum Institute of India (SII) has promised them supplies only after May 15.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aarogya Setu #Covid-19 #CoWIN
first published: Apr 28, 2021 04:29 pm

