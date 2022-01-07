Influencers without masks party on Canada flight, Trudeau calls them ‘idiots, barbarians’

Coronavirus: Passengers on a flight from Montreal to Cancun on December 30 seemed to have scant regard for safety protocols. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @Bon_Miller)

Videos on social media of a crowd partying on chartered plane from Canada to Mexico without masks, despite the fast spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, have sparked backlash.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the revellers as “idiots” and “barbarians” at a press briefing on Wednesday, The Guardian reported.

The videos are reportedly of a flight from Canada’s Montreal city to Cancun in Mexico on December 30. The trip was organised by a private group. Influencers and participants of reality TV shows were among those on the plane, according to The Guardian.



Influencers canadienses pagan las consecuencias de no respetar medidas sanitarias vs el #COVID19 en vuelo a #Cancún. ¡Aerolínea de su país les cancela su vuelo de regreso! @HechosQroo @AztecaQRoo @Canada pic.twitter.com/koVyF3g0gh

— Bon Miller (@Bonn_Miller) January 6, 2022

The clips show passengers without masks singing and dancing in the plane’s aisle and on their seats, with little regard for safety rules to be followed in light of the spread of Omicron

Three airlines, including the one that chartered the flight, have refused to fly them back to Canada.

Air Transnat said that it was aware of the “disruptive passengers” who are trying to Canada on its flights.

“We confirm that they will be denied boarding based on our legal and regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of both our passengers and crew, which is our top priority,” the airline said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Air Canada also said that it will deny boarding to the passengers that it can identify from the Montreal-Cancun flight, The Guardian reported.

The Canadian prime minister has promised an investigation into the matter, AP reported.

“Its a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, their fellow citizens and airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau said, according to AP. “Like Canadians who have seen those videos, I'm extremely frustrated.”

The passengers who violated the norms could face fines of up to $3,938.