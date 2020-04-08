Coronavirus impact | Maharashtra cybercrime officials issue advisory for WhatsApp groups and admins

While a quarter of the world’s population is forced to stay at home due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, the surge of fake news and misinformation has been on the rise. Social media platforms and messaging apps have been a major source of circulation of false news.

In India, WhatsApp is used by some people to share misleading information about coronavirus. Now, the Office of the Special Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber unit has put out a brief advisory for WhatsApp users and group admins with regard to certain responsibilities that need to be taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a member of a group in a messaging platform on the app, you shouldn’t post or share fake news, hate speech or misinformation. Objectionable posts need to be deleted, especially if notified by the group admin. Check the source and veracity of news, videos, images and memes before posting them on a group.

The advisory also mentions that all violent, discriminative and pornographic content against a specific religion or community shouldn’t be shared on groups. The advisory also encourages you to report fake news, hate speech and misinformation to the nearest police station

or www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Under the new advisory, group admins also have certain responsibilities to inform all group members about the rules of posting and warn users against sharing objectionable content. Group admins are expected to actively monitor content shared on the group and inform authorities if mischievous or objectionable content is shared on the group.

The advisory states that admins and users posting objectionable content will be dealt with as per law with punishment ranging from the apprehension of offenders to appropriate action under the preventive sections of the law.

