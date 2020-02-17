Cong leader asks Milind Deora to join AAP after ex-Mumbai president praises Kejriwal

After P Chidambaram, it was Congress leader Milind Deora’s turn to be attacked by a party colleague for praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Ajay Maken, the former president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, hit out at the former Mumbai Congress president for singing praises of the Aam Aadmi Party leader on the day he was sworn in as the CM of Delhi for the third time.



Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years.

Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments pic.twitter.com/bBFjbfYhoC Close February 16, 2020

Deora tweeted on February 16:However, he came under attack from Maken soon after, who accused him of propagating “half baked” facts. Suggesting Deora can quit the Congress party and join the AAP if he wishes to, the Delhi Congress leader tweeted on Feb 17:

Earlier, former union finance minister P Chidambaram was rebuked by Sharmistha Mukherjee – the leader of Congress Women’s Wing in Delhi – for gloating about the AAP win in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections.