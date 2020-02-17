App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cong leader asks Milind Deora to join AAP after ex-Mumbai president praises Kejriwal

Congress leader Ajay Maken accused party colleague Milind Deora of propagating “half baked” facts. and suggested he could quit the Congress party if he wishes to

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image: Twitter/ @milinddeora
Image: Twitter/ @milinddeora

After P Chidambaram, it was Congress leader Milind Deora’s turn to be attacked by a party colleague for praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Ajay Maken, the former president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, hit out at the former Mumbai Congress president for singing praises of the Aam Aadmi Party leader on the day he was sworn in as the CM of Delhi for the third time.

Deora tweeted on February 16:

However, he came under attack from Maken soon after, who accused him of propagating “half baked” facts. Suggesting Deora can quit the Congress party and join the AAP if he wishes to, the Delhi Congress leader tweeted on Feb 17:

Earlier, former union finance minister P Chidambaram was rebuked by Sharmistha Mukherjee – the leader of Congress Women’s Wing in Delhi – for gloating about the AAP win in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections.

 

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 01:21 pm

tags #Ajay Maken #Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government #Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 #Milind Deora Twitter

