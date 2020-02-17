Cong leader asks Milind Deora to join AAP after ex-Mumbai president praises Kejriwal

Congress leader Ajay Maken accused party colleague Milind Deora of propagating “half baked” facts. and suggested he could quit the Congress party if he wishes to
After P Chidambaram, it was Congress leader Milind Deora’s turn to be attacked by a party colleague for praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Ajay Maken, the former president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, hit out at the former Mumbai Congress president for singing praises of the Aam Aadmi Party leader on the day he was sworn in as the CM of Delhi for the third time.Deora tweeted on February 16:
Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years.
Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments pic.twitter.com/bBFjbfYhoC— Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) February 16, 2020
However, he came under attack from Maken soon after, who accused him of propagating “half baked” facts. Suggesting Deora can quit the Congress party and join the AAP if he wishes to, the Delhi Congress leader tweeted on Feb 17:
Brother,you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts!
However,let me share even lesser know facts-
1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr
2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr
During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR2015-16 BE 41,129
2019-20 BE 60,000
AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR— अजय माकन (@ajaymaken) February 16, 2020
Earlier, former union finance minister P Chidambaram was rebuked by Sharmistha Mukherjee – the leader of Congress Women’s Wing in Delhi – for gloating about the AAP win in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.