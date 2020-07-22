App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Comply with govt order or face actions': MeitY to banned Chinese apps

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has said the banned Chinese apps should not be available for download or installation, either directly or indirectly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government banned 59 Chinese apps in India last month, citing data security concerns. While most of these banned Chinese apps did comply with the order, reports of some apps being available for downloads surfaced on the web. The government has now released a notification, warning companies to strictly comply with the order or face actions.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has said the banned Chinese apps should not be available for download or installation, either directly or indirectly. Failure in adhering to the order will attract penal provisions and strict action, read a notice issued by the MeitY. 

“Continued availability and operation of these banned apps, directly or indirectly, is not only illegal but also an offence under the Information Technology Act and other applicable Acts, which would attract penal provisions,” a top government official told The Economic Times (ET). 

Any banned app found available for use in India will be construed as a violation of the government order. “The companies have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the orders of the Ministry, failing which serious action will be taken,” the official added. 

Soon after the ban was announced, many apps were taken down from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, the ministry said the notification was for those apps whose files were being shared through other websites, instead of on Google Play Store or the Apple App store. 
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 10:26 am

