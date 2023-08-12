Chris Hemsworth shares daughter India's card made for his 40th birthday. See pic

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who turned 40 on Friday, shared a birthday card made by his daughter India Rose and said that it was perhaps his most favourite birthday card yet.
"Maybe my favourite birthday card yet," the actor captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter) with photo of the card.
Inside the card, Hemsworth's daughter had written a message, wishing her father on turning 40.
"Happy 40th dad. I love more than everything and I love you Time's," the message read.
"Loving parents raise loving children, well done mate. Enjoy your birthday," one user wrote.
"No competing, put it in the family vault. You both are lucky to have each other for daily lifts and legends," another user wrote.
"Oh my god that's so sweet. That little drawing of dragons I'm melting. She loves you so much," a third user wrote.
In 2022, the Australian actor had replied to a tweet by a user who had asked for the hammer of Hemsworth's much-acclaimed character "Thor" to be given to Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, following her gold medal win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend.
— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022
