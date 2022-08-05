English
    Mirabai Chanu is a weightlifter worthy of Thor’s hammer. Chris Hemsworth agrees

    Chris Hemsworth conceded that if there is anyone worthy of lifting Thor’s famous hammer, it is Mirabai Chanu.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
    (Image credit: @mirabai_chanu/Twitter, Disney)

    Mirabai Chanu gave India its first gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 27-year-old weightlifter bossed the 49kg field to defend her Commonwealth Games title. She also lifted more than twice her body weight (109kg, 113kg) in the clean and jerk, in which she holds the world record (119kg).

    An impressive performance, no doubt, and one that brought applause and accolades galore to Mirabai Chanu – but perhaps one of the biggest compliments her way came from Chris Hemsworth.

    The Australian actor, best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, conceded that if there is anyone worthy of lifting Thor’s famous hammer, it is Mirabai Chanu.

    This remark came after a Twitter user, responding to Chanu’s tweet after the gold medal win, wrote: “Time for Thor to give up his hammer.”

    Chris Hemsworth agreed, and praised Chanu as a legend. “She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend,” he replied.

    In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch. She obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

    The former world champion ended with a total lift of 201kg (88kg+113kg), which is far from her personal best. She equalled her national record lift of 88kg in the snatch section.

    The Olympic silver medallist, who has been working on her snatch technique, then attempted the much-anticipated 90kg but couldn't pull it off. Sporting her famous 'lucky' earrings shaped like the Olympic rings, Chanu lifted more than twice her body weight (109kg, 113kg) in the clean and jerk, in which she holds the world record (119kg).

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Tags: #2022 Commonwealth Games #Chris Hemsworth #Mirabai Chanu #Thor
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 03:21 pm
