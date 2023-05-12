Chinese ministry takes down video featuring brownface singers amid backlash. Watch

The brownface video’s removal follows other instances of racism in China. (Image: screengrab from video @@user-hs4fq2qg6v/YouTube)

The Chinese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has removed an online video featuring brownface singers, after receiving criticism for the controversial content. The video was created by popular influencer Hao Ge Ge and featured men and women in brownface and south or central Asian costumes singing the Daler Mehendi hit "Tunak Tunak Tun" with Chinese lyrics promoting road safety.

The Bureau of Public Order, a branch of the MPS, shared the video last week on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. While it received mainly positive comments within China, the video also sparked criticism outside the country for its use of brownface, which is seen as a racist caricature in much of the world.

"Reminder from the police: You should fasten your seat belt even when you are sitting at the back of a car. Always remember when you ride a motorbike, don't hit the road without a helmet!" said the post.

The video shows Chinese men in brownface, dressed in overtly loud costumes and turbans, mouthing different lyrics to the Punjabi song.

Warning: The video contains visuals that may be offensive to people.

Brownface is a practice in which a person, typically someone who is not of South Asian or Middle Eastern descent, darkens their skin to appear as if they are. The practice has been widely condemned as a form of racial caricature and is considered offensive and inappropriate. Brownface is often associated with cultural appropriation and perpetuates harmful stereotypes about certain ethnic groups. The use of brownface has been the subject of controversy and criticism in many parts of the world.

The video’s removal follows other instances of racism in China, where brownface and similar concepts are not well understood. In 2018, a Chinese actress appeared in blackface and with exaggerated buttocks on China's biggest Lunar New Year TV show, sparking widespread criticism.

Last year, a Chinese filmmaker used Malawian children to film personalised greetings, some of which included racist content. The incident prompted a statement from a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official, who said China had zero tolerance for racism and would crack down on racial discrimination videos.