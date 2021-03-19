Chanting Gayatri Mantra a cure for COVID-19? AIIMS Rishikesh, Central govt conduct trial to find out: Report

COVID-19

In a first, the All India Institute of Medical Science, Rishikesh is researching the effect of chanting Gayatri Mantra and performing Pranayama on COVID-19 patients in addition to usual treatment.

According to a report in Outlook, the institute has equally split up a group of 20 patients into two groups - A and B.

Ten patients of Group A, who will receive the usual COVID-19 treatment will also be chanting Gayatri Mantra, in addition to an hour session of Pranayama in the morning and the evening. While the other 10 patients in Group B will only receive the usual treatment for the contagion.

In this 14-day long trial, sponsored by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, the hospital will observe the changes in the level of inflammation in the body.

The news report states that at the start of the trial, the C-reactive protein, which measures the general level of inflammation in the body, of all the twenty patients were recorded along with many other inflammatory markers such as Interleukin 6(IL6) levels, Chest X-ray, etc.

The hospital will repeat all these tests on all the patients to study if Group A which chanted Gayatri Mantra and did pranayama has any change in inflammatory markers from Group B after 14 days.

A source close to the study told the daily that two groups have been created and the trial is already underway.

“After the study, the report will be compiled and a decision will be taken about its publication,” the source said.

However, The Principal investigator Dr Ruchi Dua who is an Assistant professor in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine in AIIMS, Rishikesh refused to disclose any details about the study.