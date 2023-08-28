'Chandrayaan was great. But this second place finish is also very significant': Naukri founder

Founder of job site Naukri.com Sanjeev Bikhchandani and the Indian men's 4x400m relay team. (Image credit: Generation India, AFP)

Naukri.com founder and investor Sanjeev Bikhchandani has said that while the country has been celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3 rover landing on the Moon and the work of ISRO, there is another team that needs to be praised for their performance. He lauded India’s men’s 4x400 metre relay team for finishing fifth in the final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships. India clocked in at 2 minutes 59.05 seconds in the finals in Budapest, Hungary.

"Chandrayaan was great. As was the women’s blind cricket win. But this second-place finish is also very significant," Bikhchandani wrote on X, formerly Twitter, with a link to the video of the race in which the USA won, but Team India was also shown celebrating their performance. The team set an Asian record time in the semifinal heats.



Sanjeev Bikhchandani was referring to India finishing second overall after the two heats, behind the USA, to qualify for the finals held on Sunday. After India ranked fifth in the finals, the Naukri founder pointed out that although India did not win a medal on the track, they were not far from winning one.



The Indian men's 4x400m relay team comprised Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amob Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh. The team has been lauded for finishing narrowly behind the heavyweights of world athletics.

