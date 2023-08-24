Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 success

Chandrayaan-3: Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella celebrated the success of India's moon mission.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were among those who congratulated ISRO on the success of lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. The Indian-origin tech bosses celebrated India's giant leap it its space programme, posting their wishes on social media.

“What an incredible moment! Congratulations to @isro for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon this morning. Today India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the moon,” Sundar Pichai posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).



— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 23, 2023

Satya Nadella described the huge milestone as an exciting moment for India and the future of space exploration.

“My congratulations to @isro on the moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3. What an exciting moment for India – and the future of space exploration,” the Microsoft boss wrote on X.



— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission, touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday after a flawless 41-day voyage.

With this touchdown on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

As scientists at ISRO broke into celebrations and flashed victory signs, PM Modi said India is now on the Moon and the success belongs to all humanity.

"India is now on the Moon and now is the time to walk on the 'Chandra Path'," he said said.

"We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written."

Congratulations poured in from across the world as India celebrated the stunning moment. People from all quarters – world leaders, diplomats, business leaders, celebrities, and regular social media users – sent in their wishes, with celebrations erupting on social media.

“Chandrayaan-3” and “ISRO” were among the biggest trends on the internet on Wednesday and Thursday.