Nithin Kamath shares pic with father-in-law: 'He's the best example of how to live a good life'

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath with father-in-law Shivaji Patil. (Image credit: @Nithin0dha/Twitter)

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday shared a picture with his father-in-law Shivaji Patil and explained how the 70-year-old taught him a lesson on how to live a good life.

In a long Twitter thread, Kamath shared that his father-in-law started a grocery shop in Karnataka's Belgaum after taking retiring from the Army. "He was in the Indian Army and voluntarily retired as a havaldar after losing his fingers to frostbite during the Kargil War," Kamath tweeted with a picture clicked with Patil at his shop.



Being content is the only way to true freedom. A person who embodies this is my father-in-law, Shivaji Patil

He was in the Indian Army & voluntarily retired as a Havaldar after losing his fingers to frostbite during the Kargil War. He started a grocery shop in Belgaum after. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/4svEqcQLy8

— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 8, 2023

Talking about Patil's lifestyle, Kamath wrote, "He is 70 years old but goes to the local market regularly on his decades-old scooter for the specially-abled to buy groceries for the shop. His only help is my mother-in-law, who helps him run the shop and manages the house."

He added that his father-in-law refuses to stop working, even with the success that Kamath and his wife Seema have had. "When I ask him about margins for various products in the shop, there is still a twinkle in his eye. He speaks about a 25 percent margin on chikkis, buying a box at Rs 200 and selling them individually for Rs 250," Nithin Kamath wrote.

Elaborating on how he learned that being content is the only way to true freedom, the Zerodha CEO said that he has never seen his father-in-law wanting something or complaining, "not even about losing his fingers in the war."

"Although, he did try to convince me to get a government job when I asked him permission to marry his daughter in 2007 when I was still struggling," Kamath added with a grinning emoticon.

The billionaire, who has also been keen on staying fit, added, " I have been geeking out about increasing healthspan or how to live a good life until the end. I have no doubt that the answer is to be content and never stop being active mentally and physically. Money can't buy this, and he is the best example."

Read more: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reveals how a friend 'got scammed and lost' Rs 5 lakh