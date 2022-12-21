Bill Gates on becoming a grandfather in 2023: 'makes me emotional'

Bill Gates's daughter Jennifer announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in November. (Image credit: jenniferkgates/Instagram)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently weighed in on being a grandfather soon, with his daughter Jennifer expecting her first child with husband Nayel Nassar.in 2023. He said that thought gives a new dimension to his work.

“…I started looking at the world through a new lens recently—when my older daughter gave me the incredible news that I’ll become a grandfather next year,” Gates wrote in a blog, titled “The future our grandchildren deserve”.

“Simply typing that phrase, ‘I’ll become a grandfather next year,’ makes me emotional. And the thought gives a new dimension to my work,” he said.

“When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I’m more inspired than ever to help everyone’s children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive.”

He said he was wrong to think, in his twenties, that anyone in his grandparents’ age had nothing useful to offer the world at large.

“As I get older, though, I see how wrong I was.”

Bill Gates turned 67 in October.

Jennifer Gates, 26, announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in November. She shared two photos which show her with a baby bump and added a simple caption: “thankful” with a heart and baby bottle emojis.

She is the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates. She married Nayel Nassar in October 2021. This will be the first grandchild of Bill and Melinda, who divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar are both Stanford graduates who met on the equestrian circuit. They began dating in 2017 and got married at the Gates family farm in Westchester, New York, four years later.