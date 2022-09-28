English
    Bihar man orders drone camera from Meesho, receives 1 kg potatoes instead

    The buyer claimed that he had placed an order for the camera drone via Meesho and said that he's uncertain whether the courier company was involved in the "fraud".

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    September 28, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
    A video that is now viral shows the delivery executive unwrapping the parcel to reveal potatoes instead of the drone camera. (Representative image)

    A man in Bihar claimed that he placed an order for a drone camera from an online shopping site but received one kilogram of potatoes instead. The buyer, suspicious of the package when it arrived, took a video while the package was being unpacked. The clip is now viral.

    Shared on Twitter by Unseen India, the clip shows a delivery executive opening the package while the buyer is heard saying that he suspects the product delivered to be a "fraud". The contents of the package is then revealed to be potatoes. The incident happened in Bihar's Nalanda.

    Watch the video here.

    While Moneycontrol could not independently verify the clip, News 18 reported that the buyer, Chetan Kumar, is a businessman and had paid for the product while placing the order.

    In a similar incident, a Delhi man who ordered a laptop during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale has claimed the online retailer sent him packets of Ghadi detergent instead.

    In a LinkedIn post that has gone viral online, Yashaswi Sharma said he purchased a laptop for his father from Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.

    “I have CCTV proof of delivery boy coming and going without box being inspected. And subsequently the unboxing revealed no laptop inside,” wrote Sharma. He also shared a photograph of the box with detergent bars inside.

    Read more: iPhone 13 orders cancelled, Flipkart faces backlash from customers
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 02:47 pm
