English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    iPhone 13 orders cancelled, Flipkart faces backlash from customers

    Flipkart customers also complained of their refunds taking an unusually long time.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    September 26, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST


    While a mega shopping spree, especially online, takes place ahead of and during the festive season, Flipkart is facing backlash because of cancellations that the e-commerce giant has been carrying on with iPhone 13 orders which were sold for Rs 50,000 only.

    Several customers have shared accounts on social media about their orders placed during Big Billion Day sale being cancelled without any explanations with refunds taking unusually long or about receiving apparently fake iPhone 13 sets.

    A Twitter user also complained of the order getting cancelled hours before its delivery.

    Here are a few other tweets by disgruntled Flipkart customers.

    Close

    Related stories





    Read more: iPhone 13 will be available for Rs 49,990 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

    There have also been complaints from consumers of other products about orders placed with Flipkart during its Big Billion Day sale.


    Have you faced a similar problem? Let us know in the comments below.

    Read more: Apple lovers in some Asian countries to pay more for iPhone 14
    Tags: #Apple #Big Billion Day sale #Flipkart #flipkart big billion day sale #iPhone #iPhone 13 #iPhone13
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 05:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.