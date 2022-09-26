iPhone 13 orders cancelled, Flipkart faces backlash from customers

While a mega shopping spree, especially online, takes place ahead of and during the festive season, Flipkart is facing backlash because of cancellations that the e-commerce giant has been carrying on with iPhone 13 orders which were sold for Rs 50,000 only.

Several customers have shared accounts on social media about their orders placed during Big Billion Day sale being cancelled without any explanations with refunds taking unusually long or about receiving apparently fake iPhone 13 sets.

A Twitter user also complained of the order getting cancelled hours before its delivery.

Here are a few other tweets by disgruntled Flipkart customers.



Booked iPhone 13 during the Big Billion Day Sale & was eagerly waiting for the delivery. The product was cancelled by the seller/ Flipkart without any explanation. Pathetic experience

.

.

.#bigbilliondays2022 #Flipkart #FlipkartBigBillionDays #flipkartscam #flipkartsupport pic.twitter.com/yghvrQNzk8 — Pulkit Jain (@PlantBiochem) September 24, 2022





#Flipkart #flipkartscam #BoycottFlipkart Flipkart BBD is nothing but just a scam. people try to to get their order placed on first day then one day before arrival of product they just simply cancel it. Now there's no stock left. How am I supposed to buy it ? @Flipkart @_Kalyan_K pic.twitter.com/FwlozruLSR — Manav (@Manav18812537) September 24, 2022





Fraud by Flipkart

Struggling for last 21 days to return duplicate Iphone 13

Heating Problem & Hanging

Putted return request within 7 days using self service . But its auto rejected without any calling or checking the product. #Flipkart #flipkartsupport #FlipkartBigBillionDays pic.twitter.com/AT6kcEgnIF

— Sneha Chakraborty (@SnehaCh80416483) September 19, 2022

Read more: iPhone 13 will be available for Rs 49,990 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

There have also been complaints from consumers of other products about orders placed with Flipkart during its Big Billion Day sale.



Yesterday I order some of items from flipkart big billion days offer. After 20hours they cancelled my orders by updating the reason that sellers cancelled that order. Totally manipulating the nation by doing this type of cheap things. #BoycottFlipkart #flipkart pic.twitter.com/ZVOYUVSXdb — Jatin Gabs (@JatinGabs) September 22, 2022



Have you faced a similar problem? Let us know in the comments below.