Biden accidentally reveals very specific cheat sheet that reminds him how to act

US President Joe Biden accidentally revealed a cheat sheet giving him very specific instructions on how to act during a meeting at the White House.
Photographers snapped a picture of the sheet after Biden held it backwards while addressing a meeting of wind industry executives on Thursday, reports The Independent.
The eight-point sheet, probably prepared by his staff, reminded the US president to take his seat, give brief comments and depart, among other things.
The first point on the document stated: “YOU enter the room and say hello to participants.”
It went along in a similar vein, with instructions like “YOU take YOUR seat” and “YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question.”
According to the Daily Mail, this is not the first time that Joe Biden, 79, has been seen using a cheat sheet with handy instructions. During a talk on Ukraine earlier this year, he was seen with a cheat sheet which contained talking points about his comments on Putin.Even before that, during his first press conference as POTUS last year, Biden was photographed with a document that included photos of journalists he planned to call on for questions.
It’s not normal to have to tell a grown man, YOU take YOUR seat. pic.twitter.com/gAYilldkrZ
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 23, 2022
The sheet has made Biden the subject of much ridicule on social media. Several people shared tweets mocking the US president for needing a cue card. For Republicans and other critics of Biden, it became another reason to attack the POTUS, whose mental fitness they have frequently questioned.