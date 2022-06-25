English
    Biden accidentally reveals very specific cheat sheet that reminds him how to act

    Photographers snapped a picture of the sheet after Biden held it backwards while addressing a meeting of wind industry executives on Thursday.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
    US President Joe Biden accidentally revealed an 8-point 'cheat sheet'

    US President Joe Biden accidentally revealed a cheat sheet giving him very specific instructions on how to act during a meeting at the White House.

    Photographers snapped a picture of the sheet after Biden held it backwards while addressing a meeting of wind industry executives on Thursday, reports The Independent.

    The eight-point sheet, probably prepared by his staff, reminded the US president to take his seat, give brief comments and depart, among other things.

    The first point on the document stated: “YOU enter the room and say hello to participants.”

    It went along in a similar vein, with instructions like “YOU take YOUR seat” and “YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question.”

    According to the Daily Mail, this is not the first time that Joe Biden, 79, has been seen using a cheat sheet with handy instructions. During a talk on Ukraine earlier this year, he was seen with a cheat sheet which contained talking points about his comments on Putin.

    Even before that, during his first press conference as POTUS last year, Biden was photographed with a document that included photos of journalists he planned to call on for questions.

    The sheet has made Biden the subject of much ridicule on social media. Several people shared tweets mocking the US president for needing a cue card. For Republicans and other critics of Biden, it became another reason to attack the POTUS, whose mental fitness they have frequently questioned.

    The photo was taken as Biden spoke during a meeting about the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
