BCCI makes Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja pose. Photo goes viral

The photo tweeted by BCCI.

The BCCI on Monday put out a cheeky tweet with a photo of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, and Ravindra Jadeja standing next to each other in perfect sync. With their backs to the camera, the four players created a perfect perfect 'Axar Patel-Ravindra Jadeja' moment.

All the players featured in the photo had a super series. Axar Patel picked up five wickets in the first Test in Kanpur before a fighting last-wicket stand between Patel, and the debutant in that game, Ravindra saw New Zealand play out a hard-fought draw. For India, Jadeja scored a half-century in the first innings and grabbed four wickets in the second.

Meanwhile, Patel, the left-arm spinner from New Zealand made history by becoming only the third bowler ever to claim all 10 wickets in an innings. The other two international players are England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble.



Axar-Patel-Ravindra-Jadeja pic going viral reminds me of this one. (Stuart Ashby) pic.twitter.com/fA6D7ejLmy

— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 6, 2021

The BCCI tweet gathered a lot of support from cricket lovers with Kausthub Gudipati even recalling a similar moment featuring Welsh cricketer Phil Salt and Michael Pepper.

Twitter use Rajneesh commented, "Even Marvel can't pull off such crossovers!" while another user Ayan Arun said, "All of them are left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spin bowler. What a crazy coincidence!"

Sudhanshu Singh commented that the photo reminded him of "Kumbh k mele mein bichre bhaai". For Karanvi, however, the white jerseys reminded him of washing powder Nirma commercials.