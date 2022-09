Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks to remain closed for 21 days. See full list

Representative Image.

October is a month of festivals in India, which in turn translates to several bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list shows that banks will remain closed for as many as 21 days in several states. While some holidays are regional, others, like Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, are national holidays. Bank branches in only certain states remain closed on regional holidays, but national holidays will see banks shut across the country.

Besides this, the second and fourth Saturday of every month is also a bank holiday.

Here is a list of bank holidays in October 2022:

October 1 (Saturday): Half-yearly closing of bank accounts [Gangtok]

October 2 (Sunday): Gandhi Jayanti

October 3 (Monday): Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) [Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi]

October 4 (Tuesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva [Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Trivandrum]

October 5 (Wednesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva [except Imphal]

October 6 (Thursday): Durga Puja (Dasain) [Gangtok]

October 7 (Friday): Durga Puja (Dasain) [Gangtok]

October 8 (Saturday): Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi [Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Trivandrum], second Saturday

October 13 (Thursday): Karva Chauth [Shimla]

October 14: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi [Jammu, Srinagar]

October 16: Sunday

October 18 (Tuesday): Kati Bihu [Guwahati]

October 22: fourth Saturday

October 23: Sunday

October 24 (Monday): Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi [except Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal]

October 25 (Tuesday): Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja [Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur]

October 26 (Wednesday): Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day [Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Shimla, Srinagar]

October 27 (Thursday): Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba [Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow]

October 30: Sunday

: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja [Ahmedabad, Patna, Ranchi]